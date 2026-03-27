Missing Sailboats Safely Arrive in Cuba
Two sailboats transporting humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba, initially reported missing, have safely arrived in Cuba. The convoy's spokesperson could not immediately confirm their location, and requests for comments from the U.S. Coast Guard and Mexico's navy were not immediately answered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:33 IST
Two sailboats initially reported missing have been safely located in Cuba, according to the AFP, citing the U.S. Coast Guard. The vessels were part of a convoy delivering humanitarian aid from Mexico.
The convoy spokesperson informed Reuters that they could not immediately verify the exact whereabouts of the sailboats upon reports of them being missing.
Requests for comment from both the U.S. Coast Guard and Mexico's navy remain unanswered at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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