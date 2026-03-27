Missing Sailboats Safely Arrive in Cuba

Two sailboats initially reported missing have been safely located in Cuba, according to the AFP, citing the U.S. Coast Guard. The vessels were part of a convoy delivering humanitarian aid from Mexico.

The convoy spokesperson informed Reuters that they could not immediately verify the exact whereabouts of the sailboats upon reports of them being missing.

Requests for comment from both the U.S. Coast Guard and Mexico's navy remain unanswered at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)