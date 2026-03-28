Trump Hints at Possible Action on Cuba's Economic Crisis

In a recent speech at an investment forum in Miami, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated Cuba could be the next focus following American military successes in Venezuela and Iran. He did not detail his plans for Cuba but implied that both military and diplomatic actions were on the table.

Trump mentioned his administration has initiated talks with Cuban leadership, hinting at potential 'kinetic action.' He highlighted the build-up of U.S. military might but noted his desire to use it sparingly. Trump's remarks underscore heightened tensions, as Cuba faces severe economic challenges.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed ongoing discussions with the U.S. to prevent military hostilities. Cuba's economic distress is exacerbated by halted oil shipments from Venezuela, driven by U.S. pressures. Previously, Trump alluded to a possible 'friendly takeover' of Cuba, hinting at uncertain U.S. intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)