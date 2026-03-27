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Australia Leads Global Crackdown on Kids' Social Media Access

Australia becomes the first country to ban social media for minors under 16, reflecting growing global concerns about children's safety and online health. While several nations follow suit in tightening restrictions, the debate continues over the balance between safeguarding youth and protecting freedom of speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:56 IST
Australia Leads Global Crackdown on Kids' Social Media Access
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In a bold move to safeguard children, Australia introduced a world-first ban on social media access for those under 16, effective December 2025. This pioneering regulation aims to shield minors from potential online harms, amidst mounting worries about the impact of social platforms on young users' health and safety.

Following Australia's lead, a series of countries, including Austria, Brazil, and the UK, are tightening regulations on social media usage by minors. Amidst these efforts, there's an ongoing debate about the balance between necessary protection and freedom, with each nation crafting tailored solutions to address these complex issues.

Social media giants like TikTok and Instagram face growing pressure to implement robust age verification mechanisms. Child protection advocates argue that existing controls are inadequate, highlighting the prevalence of underage users. The evolving landscape underscores the tension between technological innovation, parental authority, and the universal right to digital literacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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