Nepal's Political Shift: A New Era in China Relations

China's diplomatic landscape with Nepal is witnessing a seismic shift as Nepal's new Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, takes office. This change signals a departure from Nepal's communist leadership that had strengthened ties with China and distanced from India.

Shah's leadership follows a decisive victory of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), challenging the longstanding political dominance of communist figures K P Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, known for their China-leaning policies.

With critics highlighting stalled Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects and controversies surrounding Chinese-funded developments, Nepal's foreign policy under Shah may shift toward a more balanced approach between China and traditional ties with India, whilst pursuing sovereignty vigorously.