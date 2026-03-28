Left Menu

Haryana's Fuel Supply Steady Amid West Asia Tensions: CM Saini Praises PM Modi's Leadership

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts during crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the West Asia conflict, while ensuring a stable fuel supply in Haryana. Saini addressed the opposition's politicization and confirmed the state's uninterrupted petroleum product stock, supported by ongoing infrastructure enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:45 IST
Haryana's Fuel Supply Steady Amid West Asia Tensions: CM Saini Praises PM Modi's Leadership
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during various national crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Saini emphasized that Modi has consistently put the nation's interests first.

Addressing fuel supply concerns, Saini assured Haryana citizens of an uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG, attributing this stability to the reduction in excise duty and effective state management. He urged the public to refrain from panic buying, citing the availability of adequate stock across the region.

In a recent virtual meeting with Modi, Saini updated on the state's infrastructure progress, highlighting initiatives like reduced lease rents for PNG pipelines and the expansion of natural gas networks. He warned against black marketing and hoarding, promising strict legal action against offenders.

TRENDING

1
Congress Unveils Robust Manifesto Amidst Election Heat

Congress Unveils Robust Manifesto Amidst Election Heat

 India
2
Tragedy on Uttar Pradesh Highway: 10 Dead in Devastating Crash

Tragedy on Uttar Pradesh Highway: 10 Dead in Devastating Crash

 India
3
Bengaluru West City Corporation Unveils Forward-Thinking 2026-27 Budget

Bengaluru West City Corporation Unveils Forward-Thinking 2026-27 Budget

 India
4
Balancing Act: Jos Buttler's Take on Cricket Overload

Balancing Act: Jos Buttler's Take on Cricket Overload

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026