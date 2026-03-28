Haryana's Fuel Supply Steady Amid West Asia Tensions: CM Saini Praises PM Modi's Leadership
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts during crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the West Asia conflict, while ensuring a stable fuel supply in Haryana. Saini addressed the opposition's politicization and confirmed the state's uninterrupted petroleum product stock, supported by ongoing infrastructure enhancements.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during various national crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Saini emphasized that Modi has consistently put the nation's interests first.
Addressing fuel supply concerns, Saini assured Haryana citizens of an uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG, attributing this stability to the reduction in excise duty and effective state management. He urged the public to refrain from panic buying, citing the availability of adequate stock across the region.
In a recent virtual meeting with Modi, Saini updated on the state's infrastructure progress, highlighting initiatives like reduced lease rents for PNG pipelines and the expansion of natural gas networks. He warned against black marketing and hoarding, promising strict legal action against offenders.