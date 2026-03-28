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Outrage Over Gruesome Crime: Politicians Demand Justice in Jharkhand

BJP state president Aditya Sahu criticized Jharkhand's government over the murder of a minor, demanding swift justice. He accused the authorities of negligence and threatened statewide protests. Congress leaders also expressed concern, urging quick arrests and fast-track court proceedings to ensure justice for the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:09 IST
Outrage Over Gruesome Crime: Politicians Demand Justice in Jharkhand
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  • India

In a vehement condemnation of the Jharkhand government, BJP state president Aditya Sahu addressed the media Saturday, highlighting the brutal murder of a young girl in Hazaribagh district. During the press conference held at the BJP state headquarters, Sahu criticized the police for their inefficiency and lack of prompt action.

He underscored the tragic timing of the crime, which occurred amid religious celebrations, and slammed the administration for allowing lawlessness to prevail. Demanding immediate justice, Sahu called for the arrest and capital punishment of those responsible, while also seeking financial compensation and employment support for the bereaved family.

Congress leaders echoed similar sentiments, urging accelerated judicial processes. State Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh insisted on swift investigation and trial, aspiring for victims to receive prompt justice. The unfolding developments have cast a spotlight on the state's law and order situation, compelling demands for urgent reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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