Tragic Attack on Police in Bannu: A Resilient Fight Against Terrorism

In an alarming incident, suspected militants opened fire on a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan's Bannu district, resulting in the death of Assistant Sub-Inspector Dil Nawaz and injuries to two constables. The attack shook the region near Mir Sher Khan Chowk and had the attackers fleeing after setting the vehicle ablaze.

Immediate responses saw additional police personnel and quick response units rushing to the attack scene. The injured officers were promptly transported to a hospital for necessary medical care. Meanwhile, security forces cordoned off the area, initiating a thorough search operation to locate and apprehend the attackers, though no group has claimed responsibility yet.

Reacting to the grave incident, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack, highlighting the deep tragedy of losing a committed officer. Afridi called for a comprehensive report from the Inspector General of Police and emphasized the resolute stance of the government against such acts of militancy.