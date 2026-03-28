Tensions Escalate as Middle East Conflict Enters Second Month

As the war in the Middle East prolongs, Iran expresses skepticism over the latest diplomatic endeavors to halt the conflict. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi communicated his concerns to his Turkish counterpart, blaming the US for its 'unreasonable demands' and casting doubt on the potential for reaching an agreement.

The region witnessed a surge in hostilities, with the United Arab Emirates facing numerous attacks over the weekend, leaving six injured. Bahrain, a key host to the US 5th Fleet, also faced a significant escalation with missile and drone assaults.

The intensified conflict claimed the lives of two journalists in Lebanon following Israeli airstrikes. Meanwhile, the US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has anchored in Croatia for repairs, signifying the ongoing military presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)