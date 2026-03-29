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Pentagon's Iran Plans: Ground Operations Loom

The Pentagon is planning extended ground operations in Iran, as reported by the Washington Post. Uncertainty surrounds President Donald Trump's decision on troop deployment. The report highlights the strategic and political considerations involved in potential military actions. Details are still under discussion among U.S. officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 06:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 06:11 IST
Pentagon's Iran Plans: Ground Operations Loom
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The Pentagon is gearing up for extensive ground operations in Iran, according to a report by the Washington Post on Saturday. The publication, citing U.S. officials, indicated that the military is preparing for what could be several weeks of operations on the ground.

A critical aspect remains whether President Donald Trump will authorize the deployment of ground troops, with the decision still hanging in the balance. The developments highlight the delicate strategic and political maneuvering involved in such military planning.

The Washington Post's report underscores the complexity and potential ramifications of military actions in the region, an issue that continues to be a focal point of discussion among U.S. authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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