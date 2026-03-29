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Narelle Storm Exposes Fragility of Australia's LNG Supply Chain

The Narelle storm disrupted Australia's LNG production, impacting Chevron and Woodside plants and compounding a global supply crunch due to the Iran war. The storm, now downgraded, caused power outages and significant damage in Exmouth, a town close to key gas production sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 29-03-2026 06:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 06:18 IST
Narelle Storm Exposes Fragility of Australia's LNG Supply Chain
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Narelle storm has left a lasting mark on Australia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, with disruptions still affecting key facilities run by Chevron and Woodside. Thousands remain without power in the remote northwest even more than a week after the storm hit.

Australia has become the world's second-largest LNG exporter after Qatar halted production. Meanwhile, Woodside reported that its Karratha gas plant continues to be affected by Narelle. Chevron is working on restoring production at its Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities, highlighting the storm's impact on Australia's energy sector.

The town of Exmouth, a gateway to the Ningaloo Reef, experienced significant damage due to the cyclone. However, no injuries were reported. As the storm moves away, efforts to restore power and production are underway, with the goal of mitigating further supply chain disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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