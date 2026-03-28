Calls for Justice: Capital Punishment Sought for Godman Ashok Kharat
Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar demanded capital punishment for Ashok Kharat, accused of multiple crimes including rape and extortion. Kharat faces eight FIRs. Mungantiwar stressed urgency in delivering justice and noted the societal and religious affront caused by Kharat's actions. He also commented on the resignation of NCP’s Rupali Chakankar.
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Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar has demanded the death penalty for the self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who has been arrested on charges of multiple offenses, including repeated rape over three years.
Kharat is named in eight first information reports (FIRs) following allegations of sexual assault, extortion, and the distribution of objectionable material. Mungantiwar criticized Kharat's actions as barbaric, urging for severe measures to prevent leniency in court.
He argued that punishing Kharat harshly would send a strong message to other self-proclaimed godmen that Maharashtra will not tolerate such behavior. He also commented on the resignation of Rupali Chakankar from the Maharashtra State Women's Commission amidst serious allegations, emphasizing the importance of unbiased investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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