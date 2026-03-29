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Amit Shah's Assam Visit: A Decade-Long Wait Commemorated with 3,000 Diyas

BJP's Ashok Singhal expresses excitement for Amit Shah's visit to Assam's Dhekiajuli. Celebrations include a portrait of Shah made of diyas, marking his visit a decade ago. Shah's roadshow in Guwahati draws massive crowds, and he predicts a strong BJP victory in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:57 IST
Amit Shah's Assam Visit: A Decade-Long Wait Commemorated with 3,000 Diyas
Assam Minister and BJP candidate from Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency, Ashok Singhal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a show of political fervor, Assam's Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency gears up to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP leaders, including Ashok Singhal, herald his visit by organizing a unique celebration involving the creation of Shah's portrait with 3,000 diyas, marking the anniversary of his visit a decade ago.

Amit Shah's presence in Assam is marked by a grand roadshow in Guwahati, drawing considerable crowds and enthusiastic participation from the public. The Home Minister greeted supporters with flower petals, further energizing the party's ranks as the BJP ramped up its campaign efforts ahead of the pivotal Assembly elections.

The elections in the northeastern state are gathering momentum, with all 126 Assembly constituencies set for polling on April 9. Amit Shah voiced confidence in the BJP's success, predicting more than 90 seats, as the countdown to the election day continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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