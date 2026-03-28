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Amit Shah Sparks Election Momentum in Assam with Extensive Roadshow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the BJP-led NDA's ambition to win over 90 seats in Assam's assembly elections. He highlighted infrastructure improvements under PM Modi and CM Sarma and emphasized the state's newfound prominence in health and education. Shah's statements came amid an engaging roadshow in Guwahati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:27 IST
Amit Shah Sparks Election Momentum in Assam with Extensive Roadshow
Union Home Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has confidently forecasted a significant victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Assam assembly elections.

During a lively roadshow in Guwahati, Shah stated the coalition aims to secure over 90 seats out of 126. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has witnessed notable advancements, including the cessation of extremism and enhancement of health and education infrastructure.

Additionally, job creation and the establishment of semiconductor manufacturing units were underscored as achievements. The roadshow, backing several BJP candidates, was attended enthusiastically by party supporters, with polling scheduled for April 9 and results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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