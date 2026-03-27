TVK's Strategic Candidate Announcement for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Elections
TVK Chief Vijay will announce the party candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The Tamil Nadu elections are slated for April 23, while Puducherry will vote on April 9. TVK aims to reinforce its presence by strategically introducing candidates soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:00 IST
- Country:
- India
TVK Chief Vijay is set to introduce the party's candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on March 29, as stated in an official announcement made on Friday.
The elections for Tamil Nadu's 234 Assembly constituencies will occur on April 23. Meanwhile, Puducherry will see its 30-seat election on April 9.
Ahead of these critical elections, TVK General Secretary N Anand confirmed that a state-level functionaries' meeting is scheduled for Sunday at a city hotel, where Vijay will reveal the candidates for all Tamil Nadu seats and the already announced Puducherry candidates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Puducherry
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