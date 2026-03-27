Vijay to Unveil TVK Candidates for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Elections

In a significant political move, TVK chief Vijay is set to unveil the party's candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The official announcement is scheduled for March 29, marking a crucial step ahead of the elections.

According to the party's general secretary, N Anand, the elections in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 23, while Puducherry will vote earlier on April 9. The party's state-level representatives will convene at a city hotel this Sunday to prepare for the upcoming electoral contest.

Vijay, alongside other leaders, will introduce the contenders aiming to secure seats in 234 Tamil Nadu constituencies and 30 in Puducherry. Although candidates for Puducherry have already been declared, those for Tamil Nadu are yet to be announced, adding anticipation to Sunday's meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)