Tragedy in Shopian: CRPF Jawan's Unexpected Demise

A CRPF jawan lost his life due to a suspected cardiac arrest in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, officials reported. The deceased, Head Constable Gyan Chand of the 14th Battalion, collapsed at District Police Lines Shopian.

According to officials, Gyan Chand fell unconscious inside the camp and was promptly transported to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Authorities have initiated proceedings under Section 194 BNSS to determine the exact cause of the jawan's death. The CRPF community mourns the loss of a dedicated serviceman.

(With inputs from agencies.)