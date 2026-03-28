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Tragedy in Shopian: CRPF Jawan's Unexpected Demise

A CRPF jawan, Head Constable Gyan Chand, passed away from a suspected cardiac arrest in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred at District Police Lines Shopian, where he fell unconscious. He was taken to a hospital but declared dead on arrival. An investigation under Section 194 BNSS is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 14:29 IST
Tragedy in Shopian: CRPF Jawan's Unexpected Demise
  • Country:
  • India

A CRPF jawan lost his life due to a suspected cardiac arrest in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, officials reported. The deceased, Head Constable Gyan Chand of the 14th Battalion, collapsed at District Police Lines Shopian.

According to officials, Gyan Chand fell unconscious inside the camp and was promptly transported to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Authorities have initiated proceedings under Section 194 BNSS to determine the exact cause of the jawan's death. The CRPF community mourns the loss of a dedicated serviceman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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