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Tamil Nadu's Illatharasi Initiative Leads DMK's Star-Studded Manifesto

M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, unveils the DMK's exhaustive election manifesto, promising numerous welfare schemes with a focus on women, education, and infrastructure. Key initiatives include the 'Illatharasi' coupon for electronic goods, housing schemes, improved health services, and plans for significant foreign investments, aiming for economic growth and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:29 IST
Tamil Nadu's Illatharasi Initiative Leads DMK's Star-Studded Manifesto
  • Country:
  • India

M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, unveiled the DMK's comprehensive election manifesto on Sunday, emphasizing a series of welfare initiatives perceived as 'superstar' commitments. The star attraction, the 'Illatharasi' coupon scheme, empowers women with Rs 8,000 to purchase household electronics, reflecting the party's focus on women and family-centric policies.

The manifesto, encompassing sectors like education and farming, promises an array of measures including increased insurance coverage, enhanced pensions, skill training for youth, and expansive housing projects. Stalin underscored plans to bolster foreign investments and job creation, aiming to fortify the state's economic landscape.

Health and infrastructure also feature prominently, with expanded dialysis units and cancer centers planned across Tamil Nadu. The manifesto underscores the DMK's commitment to sustainable development, reinforced by promises of technological advancements and strategic urban planning around key cities.

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