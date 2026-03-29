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Unexpected Rainfall Brings Concerns for Farmers in Punjab and Haryana

Rainfall affected parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, leading to a drop in day temperatures. The change in weather has raised concerns among farmers about potential damage to wheat crops if rain is accompanied by strong winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:26 IST
Unexpected Rainfall Brings Concerns for Farmers in Punjab and Haryana
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On Sunday, various parts of Punjab and Haryana experienced rainfall, resulting in decreased day temperatures, according to the local weather office. Chandigarh recorded light rain with a maximum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notable drop from the norm.

Several locations, including Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Rupnagar, Mohali, Patiala, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Ludhiana, were among those that saw precipitation. Although the rainfall brought cooler weather, it sparked concern among farmers. The apprehension stems from the possibility of heavy rain coupled with strong winds, which could potentially damage the standing wheat crops.

In detail, Amritsar observed a temperature of 28.1 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana reached 30 degrees Celsius, and Hisar recorded 35 degrees Celsius, all experiencing slight reductions. Meanwhile, Ambala's temperature was 30.4 degrees Celsius, and Gurugram recorded 34.5 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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