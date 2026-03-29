Karra Calls for Youth and Farmers to Overthrow Modi's 'Pro-Rich' Regime

In a sharp rebuke to the central government, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra urged young people and farmers to challenge the 'pro-rich' regime led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At a gathering in Kathua district, Karra criticized the BJP for what he described as a failure to uphold its promises, including restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Karra accused the government of neglecting the general population's needs in favor of big corporate interests. He also condemned Prime Minister Modi for allegedly compromising India's dignity by aligning with U.S. interests, urging collective efforts to reinstate a government that prioritizes citizens.

The call for change was echoed by other leaders, including Raman Bhalla and former minister Lal Singh, who emphasized the adverse effects of the Union Territories' status on local resources and identity. The push for statehood restoration continues to be a rallying cry for those opposed to current central policies.