Intensifying Efforts: Expanding Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, has advocated for enhanced preventive measures and improved de-addiction services in a bid to curb drug abuse nationwide.

At a recent National Consultative Committee meeting on De-addiction and Rehabilitation, key agendas included the expansion of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and a new strategic plan for 2026-29. The minister urged stakeholders to share insights actively, emphasizing the critical need for drug demand reduction, particularly among youth.

The discussion centered on the establishment of dedicated centers for women and children and mapping existing facilities for better integration. The meeting concluded with a commitment to a collaborative approach, involving various governmental layers and civil society, to strengthen anti-drug efforts.