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Tragedy Strikes Kabul: Airstrike Devastates Drug Rehabilitation Centre

A Pakistani airstrike on Kabul's Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital killed hundreds, with exact numbers still verified. The conflict, rooted in cross-border tensions, has intensified, involving groups like the Pakistani Taliban. International efforts for peace led to a temporary truce, but renewed fighting has ensued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kabul: Airstrike Devastates Drug Rehabilitation Centre
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  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A mass funeral took place in Kabul following a devastating airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, marking the second such ceremony for the victims. Bulldozers created a large pit, filling it with individual graves for the 60 coffins.

The Pakistani airstrike, targeting the 2,000-bed facility, resulted in hundreds of fatalities, with the United Nations still verifying the exact toll. Pakistan claims it aimed at an ammunition depot, with escalating hostilities between the two nations since February.

This conflict has raised international concerns, especially with the presence of militant organizations. A temporary ceasefire mediated by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar expired, leading to renewed violence. Efforts continue to understand the true impact of the strike, with Afghan officials reporting ongoing searches for missing persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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