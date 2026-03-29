Nepal Government Launched Investigation on Former Leaders' Assets
Nepal's government has launched an investigation into the assets of former state leaders under a 100-point work plan. The Commission for the Investigation of the Abuse of Authority (CIAA) will scrutinize former political executives and government officials, starting with those who held office post-2006. Arrests and asset investigations are underway.
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Nepal's newly formed government has taken a bold step by establishing a commission dedicated to investigating the assets and properties of former state leaders as part of an ambitious 100-point work plan.
The investigation, spearheaded by the Commission for the Investigation of the Abuse of Authority (CIAA), aims to scrutinize senior political figures and high-ranking officials in phases, with a special focus on those who served after the 2006 democracy movement.
This move has already resulted in action against several prominent figures, including former prime ministers and ministers, with asset checks and arrests being reported as part of the ongoing efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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