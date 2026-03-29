Left Menu

Nepal Government Launched Investigation on Former Leaders' Assets

Nepal's government has launched an investigation into the assets of former state leaders under a 100-point work plan. The Commission for the Investigation of the Abuse of Authority (CIAA) will scrutinize former political executives and government officials, starting with those who held office post-2006. Arrests and asset investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:50 IST
Nepal Government Launched Investigation on Former Leaders' Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's newly formed government has taken a bold step by establishing a commission dedicated to investigating the assets and properties of former state leaders as part of an ambitious 100-point work plan.

The investigation, spearheaded by the Commission for the Investigation of the Abuse of Authority (CIAA), aims to scrutinize senior political figures and high-ranking officials in phases, with a special focus on those who served after the 2006 democracy movement.

This move has already resulted in action against several prominent figures, including former prime ministers and ministers, with asset checks and arrests being reported as part of the ongoing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Golden Glory: Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 Kick Off with Stunning Performances

Golden Glory: Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 Kick Off with Stunning Performan...

 India
2
Congress releases first list of 284 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls.

Congress releases first list of 284 candidates for West Bengal assembly poll...

 India
3
Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes

Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes

 United Arab Emirates
4
Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026