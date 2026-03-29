Nepal Government Launched Investigation on Former Leaders' Assets

Nepal's newly formed government has taken a bold step by establishing a commission dedicated to investigating the assets and properties of former state leaders as part of an ambitious 100-point work plan.

The investigation, spearheaded by the Commission for the Investigation of the Abuse of Authority (CIAA), aims to scrutinize senior political figures and high-ranking officials in phases, with a special focus on those who served after the 2006 democracy movement.

This move has already resulted in action against several prominent figures, including former prime ministers and ministers, with asset checks and arrests being reported as part of the ongoing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)