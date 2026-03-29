Scandal in Telangana: Government Teacher Arrested for Disturbing Crime

The arrest of a government teacher in Telangana's Narayanpet district has shocked the community after allegations surfaced of the teacher repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl student. The police have confirmed that the disturbing incidents were captured on CCTV.

In a dramatic turn of events, six other individuals, including two fellow government teachers and the headmaster of the Zilla Parishad High School, have also been taken into custody. These individuals are accused of concealing the crime, circulating video footage of the incident, and attempting to extort money in a cover-up, demanding Rs 20 lakh from involved parties.

The investigation, which began following a formal complaint, revealed that the prime accused has been perpetrating the assaults since October of the previous year. All seven implicated have been arrested under serious charges, including relevant sections of the POCSO Act, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the IT Act. The case highlights significant lapses in reporting and sinister attempts to exploit a grave criminal act for financial gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)