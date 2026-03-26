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EU Advances Critical Trade Legislation with U.S. Amid Tariff Tensions

The European Union Parliament has advanced legislation to fulfill its trade agreement with the U.S., addressing concerns over tariffs and new import levies. The legislation includes safeguards such as sunrise, sunset, and suspension clauses. Although approved, final negotiations continue between parliament and EU governments before final approval anticipated in April or May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:09 IST
EU Advances Critical Trade Legislation with U.S. Amid Tariff Tensions
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The European Union (EU) Parliament took significant steps on Thursday to move forward legislation that solidifies the EU's commitment to its trade agreement with the United States. This move comes after prolonged uncertainty owing to the tariff threats from former U.S. President Donald Trump and recent import levies.

The EU assembly voted decisively with a count of 417 to 154, and 71 abstentions, to approve the legislation, albeit with important safeguards. These safeguards were introduced in response to fears that Washington might not uphold its end of the bargain established at Turnberry, Scotland, last July. The measures aim to mitigate potential repercussions from U.S. tariffs imposed on products like steel and aluminum.

Despite this advancement, EU lawmakers have not completed the process. The next steps involve negotiations of the final texts between parliament members and EU governments, with a concluding vote expected in April or May. The legislation remains a subject of debate, with some parliamentarians criticizing the deal as unbalanced, as it requires more significant duty reductions from the EU compared to the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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