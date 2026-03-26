Italian Tourism Minister Resigns as Judicial Reform Collapse Unravels Meloni's Government

Italy's tourism minister, Daniela Santanchè, has stepped down amid the political turmoil following the defeat of a key judicial reform referendum, resulting in a significant blow to Premier Giorgia Meloni's government.

Premier Meloni had called for Santanchè's resignation after two senior justice officials resigned, marking a perceived vote of no confidence in her leadership. Santanchè, who has faced long-standing legal issues, announced her resignation stating her intention to adhere to Meloni's demands despite personal objections.

The referendum aimed to streamline Italy's slow and bureaucratic judicial system but faced criticism for potentially concentrating excessive power in the executive branch. The defeat has exposed vulnerabilities in Meloni's governing coalition.