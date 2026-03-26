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Italian Tourism Minister Resigns as Judicial Reform Collapse Unravels Meloni's Government

Italian tourism minister Daniela Santanchè resigned following a failed referendum on judicial reforms, which weakened Premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government. The move comes after Meloni's demands amid political fallout, highlighting the instability in Italy's leadership and questions about the coalition's cohesion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:57 IST
Italian Tourism Minister Resigns as Judicial Reform Collapse Unravels Meloni's Government
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Italy's tourism minister, Daniela Santanchè, has stepped down amid the political turmoil following the defeat of a key judicial reform referendum, resulting in a significant blow to Premier Giorgia Meloni's government.

Premier Meloni had called for Santanchè's resignation after two senior justice officials resigned, marking a perceived vote of no confidence in her leadership. Santanchè, who has faced long-standing legal issues, announced her resignation stating her intention to adhere to Meloni's demands despite personal objections.

The referendum aimed to streamline Italy's slow and bureaucratic judicial system but faced criticism for potentially concentrating excessive power in the executive branch. The defeat has exposed vulnerabilities in Meloni's governing coalition.

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