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Daring Heist: 27 LPG Cylinders Stolen Amidst Supply Disruptions in Mumbai

Police in Mumbai are investigating the theft of 27 LPG cylinders, including five filled ones, from a delivery vehicle. The theft in Kandivali (West) occurred amid ongoing supply disruption issues linked to conflicts in West Asia. Surveillance footage is being used to identify the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:51 IST
Daring Heist: 27 LPG Cylinders Stolen Amidst Supply Disruptions in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold theft, 27 LPG cylinders were stolen from a delivery vehicle in a western Mumbai suburb, prompting police to launch an investigation, according to an official on Saturday.

The incident took place in Charkop, Kandivali (West), amidst claims of disrupted supply due to conflicts in West Asia, raising concerns over regional safety.

According to the FIR, delivery man Nandkumar Ramraj Soni parked his tempo at Kaka Keni Chowk, only to find it vandalized the next day. Multiple police units have been deployed, and CCTV footage is under scrutiny to pinpoint the culprits.

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