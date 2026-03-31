Uttarakhand CM Receives Hero's Welcome During Road Journey

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami embarked on a noteworthy road journey from Kashipur to Khatima, where he was met with a rousing reception from local residents. The route was dotted with welcoming crowds, with some using bulldozers to demonstrate their enthusiastic support.

Along the way, Dhami stopped at the Mata Bal Sundari Temple, offering prayers for the region's prosperity and announcing a grant for the temple's beautification. This initiative draws from the Chaiti Mela fund, aimed at enhancing the temple and its environs.

In an official statement, CM Dhami appreciated the genuine affection from the public, which he says energizes him to work diligently for Uttarakhand's development. The greetings from committed BJP supporters and residents underscore their confidence in his leadership and the current administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)