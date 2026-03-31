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Uttarakhand CM Receives Hero's Welcome During Road Journey

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received an enthusiastic welcome from local residents during his road trip from Kashipur to Khatima. He offered prayers at Mata Bal Sundari Temple and announced funds for temple beautification. Dhami expressed gratitude for the public's trust in the BJP government's welfare policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:31 IST
Uttarakhand CM Receives Hero's Welcome During Road Journey
CM Dhami gets grand welcome from supporters in Khatima (Photo/X/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami embarked on a noteworthy road journey from Kashipur to Khatima, where he was met with a rousing reception from local residents. The route was dotted with welcoming crowds, with some using bulldozers to demonstrate their enthusiastic support.

Along the way, Dhami stopped at the Mata Bal Sundari Temple, offering prayers for the region's prosperity and announcing a grant for the temple's beautification. This initiative draws from the Chaiti Mela fund, aimed at enhancing the temple and its environs.

In an official statement, CM Dhami appreciated the genuine affection from the public, which he says energizes him to work diligently for Uttarakhand's development. The greetings from committed BJP supporters and residents underscore their confidence in his leadership and the current administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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