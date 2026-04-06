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Kharge Criticizes BJP Government's Inaction and Election Tactics in Assam

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP for not deporting illegal entrants despite being in power for a decade. He accused the BJP of using the delimitation process for electoral gain in Assam, and highlighted issues like corruption and neglected development. He also attacked Assam's CM and PM Modi regarding these points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silchar | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:15 IST
Kharge Criticizes BJP Government's Inaction and Election Tactics in Assam
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During an election rally in Assam's Cachar district, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP, targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of infiltration. He accused the party of failing to deport illegal entrants despite being in power for over a decade.

Kharge alleged that the BJP has abused the delimitation exercise in Assam to manipulate electoral outcomes. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for numerous developmental failures, claiming that historic 'Island of Peace,' Silchar, has been neglected.

The Congress leader also accused Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption and critiqued the central government's inaction regarding women's reservations. Anticipated elections for the state are fast approaching, with poll results due in May.

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