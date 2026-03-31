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NDA Eyes Victory in Five State Elections with Athawale's Strategic Moves

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale asserts confidence in NDA's triumph across upcoming Assembly elections in five states, emphasizing strategic seat contests and alliances. Athawale also welcomed government's excise duty reduction on fuel, highlighting relief for citizens. Election schedules have been announced, with results expected on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:31 IST
NDA Eyes Victory in Five State Elections with Athawale's Strategic Moves
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, has expressed strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) success in the forthcoming Assembly elections across five states. Athawale, who also leads the Republican Party of India (Athawale), declared the party's intentions to contest four seats in Assam and three seats in Tamil Nadu.

Athawale praised the recent government decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, stating it would offer much-needed relief to the public. He lauded Prime Minister Modi's administration for its commitment to inclusive development and concern for diverse societal segments.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled the election timetable on March 15 for four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. With voting staggered across these regions in April, the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The current assemblies in these areas are set to conclude their terms between May and June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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