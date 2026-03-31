Slice Revolutionizes Banking with Launch of UPI Credit Card for All

In a significant move for digital banking, Slice, touted as India's first AI-native bank, has launched its UPI credit card for widespread use. Initially offered on an invite-only basis in July 2025, the card boasts a waiting list of over 1.2 million eager users.

This launch is a pioneering effort to integrate credit functionality natively into UPI platforms, with the Slice card being free of any joining, annual, or maintenance fees. Payments with the card operate like any UPI transaction, utilizing QR codes or UPI IDs, and can be split into three monthly installments at no extra cost.

The card's acceptance is global across 200+ countries, and rewards can be earned on all transactions. Slice's approach to creditworthiness is based on real transaction behavior, ensuring responsible credit extension. The company's broader mission is to make banking more accessible, backed by investors such as Tiger Global and Insight Partners.