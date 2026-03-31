Every week, hundreds gather at the childhood home of soccer legend Diego Maradona in Villa Fiorito, Buenos Aires, to receive food. The house, now owned by someone outside Maradona's family, serves as a makeshift community kitchen, with volunteers cooking meals for residents in the economically challenged neighborhood.

Maria Torres and her team of volunteers are at the forefront, preparing meals while Maradona's mural stands as a reminder of his legacy, a beacon of hope amidst economic struggle. Although Argentina has seen a significant drop in poverty levels, experts suggest sustainable GDP growth is essential for further progress.

Under President Javier Milei, inflation has decreased, though austerity measures and public sector cuts have impacted many citizens' purchasing power. Despite economic challenges deepening, initiatives like this soup kitchen demonstrate community resilience, offering a lifeline to those displaced by factory closures and increasing reliance on food aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)