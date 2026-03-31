Historic Appointment: Ashwini Bhide Becomes First Woman BMC Commissioner
Ashwini Bhide, a senior IAS officer instrumental in Mumbai's metro development, becomes the first woman commissioner of the BMC. With a focus on public transport safety and infrastructure improvement, Bhide aims to build upon the corporation's rich 150-year legacy, bringing transformative changes to the city's administration.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking appointment, senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide has made history as the first woman to lead the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Bhide took over from the retiring Bhushan Gagrani, marking a significant milestone in the more than 150-year history of the municipal body.
Bhide, who has been a pivotal figure in the development of Mumbai's metro rail network, affirmed her commitment to enhancing public transport safety, particularly for women commuters. She also emphasized the need to expedite pre-monsoon nullah cleaning projects to prevent flooding.
With over 31 years of distinguished service, Bhide brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having held several key administrative positions in Maharashtra. Her appointment is expected to usher in a new era of transformative governance in Mumbai's civic administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)