Left Menu

Historic Appointment: Ashwini Bhide Becomes First Woman BMC Commissioner

Ashwini Bhide, a senior IAS officer instrumental in Mumbai's metro development, becomes the first woman commissioner of the BMC. With a focus on public transport safety and infrastructure improvement, Bhide aims to build upon the corporation's rich 150-year legacy, bringing transformative changes to the city's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:58 IST
Historic Appointment: Ashwini Bhide Becomes First Woman BMC Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking appointment, senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide has made history as the first woman to lead the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Bhide took over from the retiring Bhushan Gagrani, marking a significant milestone in the more than 150-year history of the municipal body.

Bhide, who has been a pivotal figure in the development of Mumbai's metro rail network, affirmed her commitment to enhancing public transport safety, particularly for women commuters. She also emphasized the need to expedite pre-monsoon nullah cleaning projects to prevent flooding.

With over 31 years of distinguished service, Bhide brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having held several key administrative positions in Maharashtra. Her appointment is expected to usher in a new era of transformative governance in Mumbai's civic administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NTSB Criticizes Lack of Regulation on Driver Assistance Systems

NTSB Criticizes Lack of Regulation on Driver Assistance Systems

 Global
2
The Unpredictable Dance: Trump's Iran War Strategies

The Unpredictable Dance: Trump's Iran War Strategies

 United States
3
France Secures Future Superpower: Acquisition of Bull

France Secures Future Superpower: Acquisition of Bull

 Global
4
Controversy Over Assam's Forest Personnel Deployment for Election Duty

Controversy Over Assam's Forest Personnel Deployment for Election Duty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026