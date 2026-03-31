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Supreme Court Strikes Down Colorado's Conversion Therapy Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a Colorado law banning psychotherapy aimed at changing LGBT minors' sexual orientation or gender identity, citing free speech. The 8-1 decision, led by Justice Gorsuch, challenges state authority versus First Amendment rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:03 IST
Supreme Court Strikes Down Colorado's Conversion Therapy Ban
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The U.S. Supreme Court has invalidated a Colorado statute that prohibited psychotherapists from engaging in 'conversion' talk therapy aimed at altering the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT minors. The court sided with Christian counselor Kaley Chiles, who contended the law impinged on free speech rights.

In an 8-1 decision authored by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court refuted Colorado's claim that its law regulated professional conduct, rather than protected speech. While the law could pertain to some conversion therapy methods, Gorsuch emphasized that it improperly restricted speech based on viewpoint.

The case underscores the tension between Colorado's public health policies and First Amendment protections. The ruling returns the case to a lower court for further review under stringent free speech standards, marking a notable legal victory for religious rights advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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