Supreme Court Strikes Down Colorado's Conversion Therapy Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court has invalidated a Colorado statute that prohibited psychotherapists from engaging in 'conversion' talk therapy aimed at altering the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT minors. The court sided with Christian counselor Kaley Chiles, who contended the law impinged on free speech rights.

In an 8-1 decision authored by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court refuted Colorado's claim that its law regulated professional conduct, rather than protected speech. While the law could pertain to some conversion therapy methods, Gorsuch emphasized that it improperly restricted speech based on viewpoint.

The case underscores the tension between Colorado's public health policies and First Amendment protections. The ruling returns the case to a lower court for further review under stringent free speech standards, marking a notable legal victory for religious rights advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)