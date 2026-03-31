Sammaan Capital's Ambitious Growth Plan: New Products by FY28

Sammaan Capital is planning an ambitious product expansion, aiming for significant growth in its assets under management by FY28. The company currently has Rs 65,000 crore in assets but plans to reach Rs 85,000 crore by FY27 and Rs 1 lakh crore after a notable investment.

Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company has taken a substantial stake in Sammaan Capital, acquiring 41.5% through a preferential issue of shares and warrants, with plans to increase it to 63.3%. Under the leadership of Gagan Banga, this investment highlights the company's commitment to the Indian market.

By introducing unsecured and MSME loans, Sammaan aims to reach a wider customer base, targeting to operate in over 500 cities by FY28. The company forecasts to serve 5 crore customers by FY29 and plans significant staffing increases to support this growth, despite external geopolitical challenges.