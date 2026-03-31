Strikes Near WHO's Tehran Office Spark Concern
Recent strikes near the World Health Organization's Tehran office have raised concerns over safety. Fortunately, all WHO personnel in Iran have been confirmed safe, with no injuries reported. This development underscores the need for heightened security measures to ensure the safety of international organizations operating in volatile regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:58 IST
Strikes over the past two nights near the World Health Organization's Tehran office have raised significant concerns, according to a statement by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
In a post on social media platform X, Ghebreyesus confirmed that all WHO personnel in Iran are accounted for and no injuries have been reported.
This situation emphasizes the ongoing challenges faced by international organizations working in areas prone to unrest, necessitating increased security measures to protect their staff and operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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