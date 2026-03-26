Tragic Collision on Delhi-Dehradun Highway Claims Two Lives
A fatal accident occurred on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, resulting in two deaths and one serious injury. The collision involved a tractor and a motorcycle near the Sindhawli cut in Mansurpur. Police have initiated an investigation, and the injured individual is receiving medical treatment.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway claimed the lives of two individuals and left another seriously injured. The collision occurred on Thursday evening near the Sindhawli cut under the jurisdiction of the Mansurpur police station.
Authorities reported that Suhail, 26, driving a tractor, and Nitin, 25, on a motorcycle, died instantly at the scene. Praveen, another motorcyclist involved, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care.
Station House Officer Anand Dev Mishra confirmed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as part of the ongoing investigation. Police continue to probe the incident to understand the cause of the tragic collision.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi-Dehradun
- highway
- accident
- collision
- fatal
- tractor
- motorcycle
- investigation
- Sindhawli
- Mansurpur
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