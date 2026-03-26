Tragic Collision on Delhi-Dehradun Highway Claims Two Lives

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway claimed the lives of two individuals and left another seriously injured. The collision occurred on Thursday evening near the Sindhawli cut under the jurisdiction of the Mansurpur police station.

Authorities reported that Suhail, 26, driving a tractor, and Nitin, 25, on a motorcycle, died instantly at the scene. Praveen, another motorcyclist involved, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

Station House Officer Anand Dev Mishra confirmed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as part of the ongoing investigation. Police continue to probe the incident to understand the cause of the tragic collision.