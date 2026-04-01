Every week, hundreds gather at the birthplace of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona for a different reason: to receive a meal. The modest Villa Fiorito home, now owned by someone else, serves as a community soup kitchen, born out of necessity and growing demand in the economically struggling neighborhood.

Poverty has significantly decreased in Argentina, now at 28.2% from 52.9% the previous year, alongside a notable reduction in inflation rates. Yet, despite these improvements, more growth is needed in labor-intensive sectors. Economist Eduardo Donza argues that this is essential for sustainable economic advancement.

Striking a balance between reform and public welfare remains pivotal. President Milei's cuts to subsidies and reduced public sector employment have left many Argentinians seeking essential assistance from initiatives like the one at Maradona's former home, especially as job losses in local industries rise.