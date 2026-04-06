Diving into Bullion Prices: Gold and Silver Rates Unveiled

As the bullion market opened on Monday, gold prices saw 22 karat gold selling for Rs 13,810 per gram. This sets a significant benchmark for traders and investors alike.

Additionally, the 18 karat gold was priced at Rs 11,520 per gram, indicating a budding interest in this less expensive form of gold.

Silver enthusiasts found the price settled at Rs 255 per gram, a figure reflecting recent shifts in bullion demand.