Diving into Bullion Prices: Gold and Silver Rates Unveiled
The bullion market opened this Monday with notable rates: 1 gram of 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 13,810, 18 karat gold at Rs 11,520, and silver is available at Rs 255 per gram. These prices reflect current market trends in precious metals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:42 IST
- Country:
- India
As the bullion market opened on Monday, gold prices saw 22 karat gold selling for Rs 13,810 per gram. This sets a significant benchmark for traders and investors alike.
Additionally, the 18 karat gold was priced at Rs 11,520 per gram, indicating a budding interest in this less expensive form of gold.
Silver enthusiasts found the price settled at Rs 255 per gram, a figure reflecting recent shifts in bullion demand.