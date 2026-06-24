Western Europe's Heatwave Crisis: Record Temperatures and Disruptions Galore

Western Europe Was In The Grip Of A Heatwave On Wednesday That Claimed Dozens Of Lives

Western Europe experienced a deadly heatwave on Wednesday, resulting in numerous casualties, power outages, and the closure of schools and cultural hotspots. Experts caution that these extreme temperatures could linger through the end of the week, with Britain witnessing an all-time June high of 35.8 degrees Celsius in southern England.

France endured its hottest day on record with temperatures at 44.3 C in Pissos, and Paris marking a June high of 40.9 C. As Italy's health ministry issued its highest alert for major cities, France reported deaths from drowning and heat-related incidents, as Spain also experienced fatalities due to heatstroke.

Owners of poultry farms in Brittany and the Pays de la Loire reported significant livestock losses. Climate change is exacerbating such weather patterns, with conditions comparable to past deadly heatwaves. Events across Europe, including London Climate Action Week, were disrupted, prompting various protective measures.