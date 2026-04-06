Turbulent Waters: Market Reactions to Iran-U.S. Strait Crisis

The dollar held steady on Monday amid growing tension over the Iran crisis, as the yen flirted with the critical 160 per dollar mark. Investors worldwide anxiously await President Donald Trump's deadline to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

In a provocative social media post on Easter Sunday, Trump targeted Iran, threatening strikes on power plants and bridges if the waterway is not reopened. He set a sharp deadline of 8 p.m. Tuesday Eastern Time. Investor sentiment remains on edge as reduced liquidity is anticipated due to holiday closures across Asia and Europe.

Market strategist Charu Chanana noted that Trump's deadline suggests prolonged disruption, impacting economic conditions. Talks of a 45-day ceasefire emerged, hinting at diplomatic resolutions, while global markets react nervously to oil price surges and potential economic stagnation.