Left Menu

Navigating Turbulence: Ensuring Stability in the Strait of Hormuz

UAE official Anwar Gargash has stressed the importance of securing the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. He warns that unresolved issues, including Iran's nuclear program, could lead to increased volatility in the Middle East. The UAE remains committed to a peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:25 IST
Navigating Turbulence: Ensuring Stability in the Strait of Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UAE diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash emphasized the necessity of maintaining free access through the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict. Gargash warned that failure to address Iran's nuclear ambitions and its missile and drone capabilities could lead to greater instability in the Middle East.

The UAE official highlighted that the strait, a crucial global oil passageway, should not be weaponized and must remain open and secure for international trade. He further stressed the global economic implications of any restrictions imposed on this vital maritime route.

As the conflict persists, Gargash stresses the importance of addressing core issues to prevent further escalation. He underscores the UAE's resilience and commitment to partnering with international allies like the U.S. to maintain regional stability and address new security challenges posed by Iran's aggressive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Islamabad Accord: A Path to Peace in the Strait of Hormuz

The Islamabad Accord: A Path to Peace in the Strait of Hormuz

 Global
2
Fake Drug Scandal in Puducherry: Gandhi's Outcry

Fake Drug Scandal in Puducherry: Gandhi's Outcry

 India
3
Tragic Collision on Indore-Nemawar Road: Four Dead, Eight Injured

Tragic Collision on Indore-Nemawar Road: Four Dead, Eight Injured

 India
4
Jindal Steel's Syngas Innovation: Transforming Energy Use in Steel Production

Jindal Steel's Syngas Innovation: Transforming Energy Use in Steel Productio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026