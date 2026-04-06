Navigating Turbulence: Ensuring Stability in the Strait of Hormuz

UAE diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash emphasized the necessity of maintaining free access through the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict. Gargash warned that failure to address Iran's nuclear ambitions and its missile and drone capabilities could lead to greater instability in the Middle East.

The UAE official highlighted that the strait, a crucial global oil passageway, should not be weaponized and must remain open and secure for international trade. He further stressed the global economic implications of any restrictions imposed on this vital maritime route.

As the conflict persists, Gargash stresses the importance of addressing core issues to prevent further escalation. He underscores the UAE's resilience and commitment to partnering with international allies like the U.S. to maintain regional stability and address new security challenges posed by Iran's aggressive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)