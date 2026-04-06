The Islamabad Accord: A Path to Peace in the Strait of Hormuz
Iran and the U.S. are considering a plan proposed by Pakistan to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. A temporary ceasefire and a broader agreement form the core of the proposal, which involves several regional mediators and aims to resolve a critical conflict affecting global oil supplies.
Iran and the United States are evaluating a proposal to end hostilities, potentially effective from Monday, to reopen the crucial shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, according to insiders familiar with the plan.
The proposal, developed by Pakistan and shared with both parties, proposes an immediate ceasefire and a comprehensive agreement. The plan, known as the 'Islamabad Accord,' would be electronically finalized through Pakistan's mediation channel, as the source indicated.
This diplomatic initiative arises amidst escalating tensions and fears of disruption to vital oil supply routes. It comes with warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump about the urgent need to resolve the conflict to prevent further market volatility.
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