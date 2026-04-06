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Iran Stands Firm on Strait of Hormuz in Ceasefire Talks

Iran has firmly rejected reopening the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz as part of a deal for a temporary ceasefire, signaling skepticism over US intentions for a permanent solution. Tehran is considering a proposal from Pakistan for an immediate ceasefire but resists pressure to make rapid decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:52 IST
Iran Stands Firm on Strait of Hormuz in Ceasefire Talks
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has rejected the proposition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of negotiations for a temporary ceasefire. A senior Iranian official revealed this stance on Monday, criticizing the United States for lacking commitment to a lasting resolution.

Tehran remains cautious, wary of international pressure to make quick decisions. It has received a ceasefire proposal from Pakistan, which is under review but insists on thorough consideration without being rushed by external parties.

This development puts a spotlight on the geopolitical tensions in the region, with the Strait of Hormuz being a critical waterway for global oil shipping and regional security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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