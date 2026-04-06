Iran Stands Firm on Strait of Hormuz in Ceasefire Talks

Iran has rejected the proposition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of negotiations for a temporary ceasefire. A senior Iranian official revealed this stance on Monday, criticizing the United States for lacking commitment to a lasting resolution.

Tehran remains cautious, wary of international pressure to make quick decisions. It has received a ceasefire proposal from Pakistan, which is under review but insists on thorough consideration without being rushed by external parties.

This development puts a spotlight on the geopolitical tensions in the region, with the Strait of Hormuz being a critical waterway for global oil shipping and regional security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)