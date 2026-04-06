Escalating Tensions: Iran's Defiant Hold on the Strait of Hormuz amid Attacks

An escalation in hostilities has resulted in a wave of attacks in Iran, with more than 25 people killed due to strikes involving the United States and Israel. Iran retaliated with missile fire, threatening Israel and Gulf Arab neighbors as US President Donald Trump's deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz approached.

Explosions shook Tehran throughout the night, turning it into a battlefield with low-flying jets and smoke filling the skies. Significant damage was reported around the Sharif University of Technology, with fatalities in both Iran and Israel. Meanwhile, Kuwait and UAE deployed defense systems against Iranian missiles.

Iran's command over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global oil supply, elevates energy prices significantly. Despite intense diplomatic talks, Tehran shows no intention of relinquishing shipping control, prompting Trump to threaten further military action if no agreement is reached by the looming deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)