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Escalating Tensions: Iran's Defiant Hold on the Strait of Hormuz amid Attacks

Escalating tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel have led to a series of attacks that killed over 25 people in Iran. As President Trump’s deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz looms, Iran continues its missile strikes, sending global energy prices soaring. Diplomatic talks continue amid rising hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:43 IST
Escalating Tensions: Iran's Defiant Hold on the Strait of Hormuz amid Attacks
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  • United Arab Emirates

An escalation in hostilities has resulted in a wave of attacks in Iran, with more than 25 people killed due to strikes involving the United States and Israel. Iran retaliated with missile fire, threatening Israel and Gulf Arab neighbors as US President Donald Trump's deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz approached.

Explosions shook Tehran throughout the night, turning it into a battlefield with low-flying jets and smoke filling the skies. Significant damage was reported around the Sharif University of Technology, with fatalities in both Iran and Israel. Meanwhile, Kuwait and UAE deployed defense systems against Iranian missiles.

Iran's command over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global oil supply, elevates energy prices significantly. Despite intense diplomatic talks, Tehran shows no intention of relinquishing shipping control, prompting Trump to threaten further military action if no agreement is reached by the looming deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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