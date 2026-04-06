Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Puducherry Governance as State Polls Near
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of undermining Puducherry's autonomy and fostering corruption. As elections approach, he promises welfare measures including job creation and health coverage. Voting is set for April 9, with results on May 4.
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- India
In a sharp critique of the current administration, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the Puducherry government had been imposed from Delhi, failing to represent the union territory's people. Addressing an election rally in Lawspet, Gandhi accused the BJP of reneging on promises of full statehood and nurturing corruption.
As Puducherry prepares for upcoming elections, scheduled for April 9, with vote counting on May 4, Gandhi pledged substantial welfare initiatives. These include a monthly stipend for unemployed youth, free public transport for women, job creation, and significant health insurance coverage for all families.
Highlighting past electoral performances, the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections saw AINRC emerge with the most seats, closely followed by DMK, BJP, and Congress. Voter turnout was robust at nearly 85%. In 2016, Congress had won a majority. The ECI has announced that the current assembly's term expires on June 15.
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