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Diamond Power Infrastructure Secures Major Orders from Adani Group

Diamond Power Infrastructure has obtained significant contracts from the Adani Group, including a Rs 100.54 crore order for supply to Adani Electricity Mumbai and a Rs 43.26 crore order from Adani Power. Additionally, Adani Green Energy has awarded a Rs 19.57 crore cable supply order for immediate execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:35 IST
Diamond Power Infrastructure Secures Major Orders from Adani Group
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Diamond Power Infrastructure announced on Monday the acquisition of substantial orders from the Adani Group. The most notable is a Rs 100.54 crore contract with Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd for supplying cables. This deal is scheduled for execution between April 2026 and February 2027, as detailed in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, Diamond Power reported receiving a letter of intent from Adani Power. This Rs 43.26 crore contract involves supplying distinct sizes of power and control cables for the Raipur Ph-II Thermal Power Projects in Chhattisgarh, with a completion deadline set for July 31, 2026.

In a separate development, Adani Green Energy Ltd has issued a letter of intent for a Rs 19.57 crore cable supply order. This assignment is poised for completion within 15 days from the letter's issuance, underscoring Diamond Power's robust engagements with the Adani Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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