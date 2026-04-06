Diamond Power Infrastructure Secures Major Orders from Adani Group

Diamond Power Infrastructure announced on Monday the acquisition of substantial orders from the Adani Group. The most notable is a Rs 100.54 crore contract with Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd for supplying cables. This deal is scheduled for execution between April 2026 and February 2027, as detailed in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, Diamond Power reported receiving a letter of intent from Adani Power. This Rs 43.26 crore contract involves supplying distinct sizes of power and control cables for the Raipur Ph-II Thermal Power Projects in Chhattisgarh, with a completion deadline set for July 31, 2026.

In a separate development, Adani Green Energy Ltd has issued a letter of intent for a Rs 19.57 crore cable supply order. This assignment is poised for completion within 15 days from the letter's issuance, underscoring Diamond Power's robust engagements with the Adani Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)