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Nepal Tackles Helicopter Rescue Scams in Everest Region

Nepal has formed a high-level committee to enforce strict regulations after fraudulent helicopter rescue operations in the Everest region were uncovered. The initiative aims to restore trust in Nepal's trekking industry by strengthening oversight, implementing digital verification systems, and ensuring accountability to enhance tourism safety and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:39 IST
Nepal Tackles Helicopter Rescue Scams in Everest Region
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  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has formed a high-level committee to clamp down on fraudulent helicopter rescue operations in the Everest region, aiming to restore international trust in its trekking industry. The committee is led by the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

This move comes in response to media reports alleging insurance scams involving exaggerated altitude sickness symptoms and unnecessary helicopter evacuations. The government is implementing digital verification systems and other robust measures to ensure transparency and accountability.

Despite these issues, the Nepalese government stresses that such incidents are isolated and not reflective of the entire industry. Reforms are being enforced to enhance governance, bolster ethical compliance, and safeguard Nepal's reputation as a world-class trekking destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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