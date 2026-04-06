Prices of petrol, diesel gone up in Pakistan, not India: Amit Shah tells Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry rally.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Prices of petrol, diesel gone up in Pakistan, not India: Amit Shah tells Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Petrol
- Diesel
- Prices
- Pakistan
- India
- Amit Shah
- Rahul Gandhi
- Rally
- Puducherry
- Economic policies
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