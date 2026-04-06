Left Menu

Rain Plays Spoilsport: KKR vs. Punjab Kings IPL Clash Abandoned

The Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings ended without a result due to continuous rain, resulting in both teams sharing a point each. Kolkata won the toss and started batting but struggled due to early wickets before the rain halted further play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:08 IST
Rain Plays Spoilsport: KKR vs. Punjab Kings IPL Clash Abandoned
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League fixture between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings concluded with both teams sharing a point, as relentless rain led to the abandonment of the match.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat after winning the toss but faced early challenges. Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett struck twice in rapid succession, dismissing openers Finn Allen and Cameron Green, leaving KKR at a precarious 16 for two.

Rahane and wicketkeeper Angkrish Raghuvanshi were attempting to stabilize the innings when rain interrupted play, resulting in a score of 25 for two after 3.4 overs. With no further play possible, the match was called off, and KKR secured their first point following consecutive defeats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

 India
2
Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Family Uncovered After Tragic Accident

Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Family Uncovered After Tragic Accident

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Farmer Registry Initiative

Uttar Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Farmer Registry Initiative

 India
4
Arrest at Metro Station: A Shocking Find in a Black Bag

Arrest at Metro Station: A Shocking Find in a Black Bag

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026