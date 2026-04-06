Rain Plays Spoilsport: KKR vs. Punjab Kings IPL Clash Abandoned

The Indian Premier League fixture between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings concluded with both teams sharing a point, as relentless rain led to the abandonment of the match.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat after winning the toss but faced early challenges. Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett struck twice in rapid succession, dismissing openers Finn Allen and Cameron Green, leaving KKR at a precarious 16 for two.

Rahane and wicketkeeper Angkrish Raghuvanshi were attempting to stabilize the innings when rain interrupted play, resulting in a score of 25 for two after 3.4 overs. With no further play possible, the match was called off, and KKR secured their first point following consecutive defeats.

(With inputs from agencies.)