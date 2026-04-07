Middle East Tensions: Iran and Israel Exchange Strikes Amid U.S. Deadline

Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated on Tuesday following Iran's refusal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and engage in a ceasefire brokered by the U.S. The denial comes just before a critical deadline set by President Trump, who has threatened severe military action.

The U.S. proposal, aided by Pakistan, included conditions for lifting the blockade and discussing a wider peace plan. In response, Iran issued a ten-clause statement demanding regional conflict resolution, safe passage through the strait, lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction efforts.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged up amid concerns over inflation as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, emphasizing its significance as a global oil transit point. These developments have drawn international scrutiny with potential geopolitical and economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)